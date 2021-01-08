Third attempted ATM theft in four days in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Simmons Bank is the third bank in Grayson County to have their ATM damaged in an attempted theft in four days.

On Monday, Ameristate Bank, in Sherman. Wednesday, Legend Bank, in Sherman. Then on Thursday, Simmons Bank, in Denison.

“This morning around 5:18 we received a call ATM theft in progress at Simmons Bank on FM 691,” Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said.

Simmons Bank is just over half a mile from Legend Bank that got their ATM damaged on Wednesday. Eppler said the suspects pulled up in a three quarter ton pickup truck. Officers found out later it was stolen from a Northwest Denison neighborhood, the same M-O from the other two attempts.

“Arrived on the scene, observed that there was a vehicle there, pickup that had a chain on it, the suspects had tried to remove the ATM machine,” Eppler said.

Sherman Police found the second vehicle that the suspects used to flee the scene just minutes later, on North Travis Street just north of Lamberth.

Denison police say one person has been arrested, charged with criminal mischief, theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

“A witness gave us information about the suspect vehicle because they left in a separate vehicle,” Eppler said.

Denison and Sherman police agree, they believe the same group of people is responsible for all three theft attempts, and they’re looking for more suspects.

“Well we don’t know that but we are certainly looking at that possibility,” Eppler said.

Sherman PD and Denison PD are working together as all three of these ATM attempted thefts are still under investigation. If you know anything call police.

