Tishomingo mayor resigns during city council meeting Monday

By Joe Valdez
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Woody Jumper, former Tishomingo mayor resigned from office Monday. He said he did it in response to a failed vote to reappoint council member Sue Robins who has served for a decade.

“Monday night was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me,” said Jumper. “I was pretty dismayed over it, to put it that way, to say the least.”

Jumper said Robbins has missed five meetings in a row, and according to the Tishomingo home rule charter, council members who missed four meetings have to cease their office.

He said he wanted to reappoint Robins because her absence was out of her control.

“I just think the people should vote her out if they don’t want her in there, not the city council,” said Jumper.

The vote was a tie causing Robins to lose her seat.

Council member Laura Wood said she voted no because Robbins wasn’t fulfilling her duty as an elected office to attend city council meetings.

“She was voted by the people for the people, and in that instance, the people expect her to be in the meetings to represent the meetings,” said Wood.

Wood said she was following the city attorney’s recommendation according to local law.

“It was, you know, we hold expectations and we’re voted by the people, and we need to be accountable to those people by attending the meetings,” said Wood.

Wood said Jumper’s seat is empty but it will be temporarily filled on January 23rd at the next city council meeting at City Hall in Tishomingo.

