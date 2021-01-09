Advertisement

Ada man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man is accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend into a car, then shooting at her new boyfriend.

It happened Tuesday night at an Ada gas Station on Main Street.

The woman’s boyfriend drove her there to meet up with her ex, 31-year-old Timmie Runnels, Jr.

Police say Runnels walked up to their car and pointed a gun at him and told her to get inside of his car and drove off.

Runnels fired several shots at the new boyfriend’s car as he tried to follow.

Runnels was arrested a short time later in Coal County.

