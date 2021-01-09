Ardmore man crashes car into empty house Wednesday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after he crashed his car into an empty house while driving under the influence Wednesday night.

It happened on E Street Southeast, Police say 44-year-old Freddie Lloyd was driving home when he lost control and drove into a power pole and then an empty house.

When an Ardmore Police Officer found Lloyd, he tried to claim his own car was stolen.

Lloyd is charged with driving under the influence of prescription medication, alcohol and marijuana.

