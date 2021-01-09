Denison family finds machete wedged in yard, rope hanging from tree

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are keeping a close eye on a family’s home after a machete was found in the front lawn and a rope was hanging from a tree.

“It’s hard. We’ve been there forever. So not sure how to feel,” said Alexis Relford.

Relford and her husband have lived in their home on West Nelson Street for seven years.

Two of their kids live there, seven and three years old.

She was taking them to daycare around 6:30 a.m. Friday, when they noticed a shocking surprise.

“My 7-year-old’s actually the one who saw the knife. So she was like, mom, there’s a knife in the yard. And I was like, get in the car,” Relford said.

A machete was wedged about five inches into the ground, and a rope was tied to the tree.

“It’s very high, so we don’t even understand how somebody got that high. But at the bottom, I don’t necessarily like to say it looks like a noose, but to me it did when people started commenting,” Relford said.

She called police once she got back and filed a report.

She said she didn’t want to think the worst, but can’t help but wonder why anyone would do this.

“With everything politics going on and stuff like that, my kids are of color. My husband is of color. So it’s scary, but I’m hopeful it’s just a drug addict, somebody that was maybe on drugs that put it out there. So it’s scary. For sure,” Relford said.

A neighbor told her she saw someone in the yard by the tree around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Relford said they know their neighbors and haven’t had any issues in the neighborhood.

Police say officers will be making extra rounds through this area, but don’t believe they’re in danger.

“But it’s scary. It’s scary. I mean I have kids that live there. I don’t know if it was intentional, if it was unintentional. It’s just scary because you don’t know. It’s a very unknown thing,” Relford said.

