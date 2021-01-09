Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

