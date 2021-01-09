IRS sending millions of stimulus payments on prepaid debit cards

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The IRS is issuing millions of COVID-19 relief stimulus payments on prepaid debit cards.

They’re called Economic Impact Payments. They’re for people who don’t have direct deposit.

The IRS says about eight million people will receive these prepaid cards.

“IRS and Treasury urge eligible people who don’t receive a direct deposit to watch their mail carefully during this period. The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is sponsored by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and is issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A. The IRS does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card,” reads a statement from the agency.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.eipcard.com/

The IRS says the cards are “safe, convenient and secure.” They can be used to buy things online and where Visa Debit Cards are accepted.

People can also use them at ATMs and transfer the funds to a personal bank account.

The IRS says the EIP cards are sent in a white envelope that has the U.S. Department of Treasury Seal. It will say Visa Debit in the upper right corner. MetaBank, N.A. will be displayed on the back of the card.

