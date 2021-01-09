New Emergency Manager takes position in Bryan County

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A new emergency manager is stepping up into the position in Bryan County.

Previously Durant and Bryan county had one emergency manager, but with the area’s growth in recent years, the job has been split. One Emergency Manager for Durant and one for Bryan County.

“We’re kind of in the process of figuring out just kind of where everything’s gonna fall,” said Bryan County’s new emergency manager, Cody Allen.

Allen is taking over the position of former Emergency Manager, James Dalton. Ken Eppler handles management over Durant.

“I just graduated last semester from South Eastern Oklahoma with a safety degree, and I talked to the commissioners here in Bryan County and we discussed things and they decided to hire me on,” said Allen.

Allen says he wanted to use his degree to help people in a disaster.

“Emergency management kind of seemed close to safety as well. You’re looking for hazards and things like that trying to build plans and try to protect people and stuff like that. And this is a position that was close to home,” said Allen.

Allen is native to the county and is from the Liberty-Kemp area.

“There’s just so much that we can need to try to handle. I mean you have your regular storms and things that could happen and then on top of that we already have a pandemic,” said Allen.

He is new to the job and ready to grow and build his experience.

“I have good people around me that kind of are helping me out. I’m not in this alone. There’s gonna be people around in the county that’ll pull together make sure we get through it,” said Allen.

