Nix honored before Pottsboro hosts Bells
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro head boys basketball coach Greg Nix reached a milestone win this week, after reaching his 400th career win as a head coach. Before the Cardinals hosted the Bells Panthers in a district battle, Nix was surprised with an award recognizing his accomplishment.
This is Nix’s 5th year at Pottsboro, but his 20th season as a head coach, with stops in Troup, Prosper, and Sherman.
The Cardinals would go on to beat Bells 52-46.
