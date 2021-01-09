Advertisement

Nix honored before Pottsboro hosts Bells

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro head boys basketball coach Greg Nix reached a milestone win this week, after reaching his 400th career win as a head coach. Before the Cardinals hosted the Bells Panthers in a district battle, Nix was surprised with an award recognizing his accomplishment.

This is Nix’s 5th year at Pottsboro, but his 20th season as a head coach, with stops in Troup, Prosper, and Sherman.

The Cardinals would go on to beat Bells 52-46.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Sherman
Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman
Three people are in the Marshall County Jail after they robbed a person at the Megastar Casino...
3 arrested in connection to robbery at Marshall Co. casino
Denison police are keeping a close eye on a family's home after a machete was found in the...
Denison family finds machete wedged in yard, rope hanging from tree
An Ada man is accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend into a car and then shooting at her new...
Ada man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Texoma weighs in on Texas Lottery MegaMillions drawing.
Texoma weighs in on $520 million MegaMillions drawing

Latest News

Sacred Heart-TCS Girls Hoops Highlights
Sacred Heart-TCS Girls Hoops Highlights
Bells-Pottsboro Girls Hoops Highlights
Bells-Pottsboro Girls Hoops Highlights
Blue Ridge-Howe Boys Hoops Highlights
Blue Ridge-Howe Boys Hoops Highlights
Gainesville-Van Alstyne Boys Hoops Highlights
Gainesville-Van Alstyne Boys Hoops Highlights