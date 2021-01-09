Nix honored before Pottsboro hosts Bells

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro head boys basketball coach Greg Nix reached a milestone win this week, after reaching his 400th career win as a head coach. Before the Cardinals hosted the Bells Panthers in a district battle, Nix was surprised with an award recognizing his accomplishment.

This is Nix’s 5th year at Pottsboro, but his 20th season as a head coach, with stops in Troup, Prosper, and Sherman.

The Cardinals would go on to beat Bells 52-46.

