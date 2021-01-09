Sherman ISD employees get COVID-19 vaccine

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hundreds of Sherman ISD employees got their first COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

Over 500 employees signed up to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, including Sherman superintendent Dr. David Hicks, who was the very first one.

Assistant Superintendent of Student Support & Engagement Tammy Smalskas said it was all made possible with help from Texoma Medical Center and the Grayson County Health Department.

“So, our goal today is to provide additional resource for our staff and employees throughout the COVID pandemic,” Dr. Smalskas said. “We want to keep everybody healthy and safe, and get everyone back to work and as much to normalcy as possible for our teaching and learning, so our kids can come back.”

The second round of vaccines will be announced at a later time.

