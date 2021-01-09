Advertisement

Texas has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant

A man in Harris County is the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant B 1.1.7.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The Texas Department of State Health Services say an adult male in his 30′s was diagnosed with the strain Thursday afternoon.

The B.1.1.7 varient was first identified in the United Kingdom and is said to be 75 percent more transmissible.

Dr. Saritha Bangara, co-director of Austin College’s public health program, says Pfizer’s COVID-19 is about 95 percent effective in preventing the original strain. She says she’s optimistic it will work against the new variant but urges everyone to continue safety practices and mitigation strategies laid out by the nation’s top health officials

“All of us play a role and realize that we need to wear a mask, physically distance, make sure our hands are clean and when the vaccine is available please get it,” Bangara said.

Another mutation of this strain called E-four-eight-four-K was found in the U.K. It’s unknown if Pfizer’s vaccine is effective against this strain.

