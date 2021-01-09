Texoma weighs in on $520 million MegaMillions drawing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - You can’t win if you don’t play. As long as you had a ticket you were in the running for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $520 million.

“Everybody’s got a chance,” Joe Ferrell said after he bought himself a ticket in Sherman. “You can’t win if you don’t buy them and I hardly ever buy these. It’s just too much money to turn down.”

If you match all six numbers for the MegaMillions, you’re the big winner. Players have a one in 320 million chance at the big bucks and with those odds you can dream as big as you want.

“I’d build me a house and get out of the motor home I live in,” Ferrell said. “Then I’d spread some of the money around...relatives.”

Others say their money’s better left in their wallet.

“Better odds to go to work than hit the Powerball for me, I don’t know,” Ashton Hughes said.

Tickets start at only $2 for either jackpot and can be bought at gas stations or grocery stores.

They can also be purchased online through the state lottery.

Nat McClure said after losing big in gambling over half a century ago he’s sworn off even the chance at the biggest prizes.

“I don’t usually buy a ticket and haven’t in years,” McClure said. “About thirty-five years ago I lost twenty-five dollars at a casino boat and I vowed not to gamble because it frustrated me so much to lose hard earned money.”

The cut-off time to get a ticket for the Mega Millions was at 9:45 pm Friday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.