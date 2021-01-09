3 arrested in connection to robbery at Marshall Co. casino
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people are in the Marshall County Jail after in connection to a robbery at the Megastar Casino Thursday evening.
19-year-old Ricky James, 24-year-old Breanna Rahmings and 26-year-old face charges relating to robbery.
Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said a person was robbed at the casino, but wouldn’t provide further details.
Yow said a Marshall County deputy was nearby where he found the suspects in a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 377, five miles north of Megastar Casino.
Felony robbery are punishable by imprisonment up to 5 years in Oklahoma.
