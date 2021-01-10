Skip to content
News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Ardmore-Ada Boys Hoops Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ardmore-Ada Boys Hoops Highlights
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Texoma weighs in on $520 million MegaMillions drawing
Wilson woman killed in Carter Co. crash
Texas has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant
Sunshine returns
Pedestrian fatally struck on Murray Co. highway
Latest News
Ardmore-Shawnee Girls Hoops Highlights
Kingston-Marlow Girls Hoops Highlights
Latta-Marlow Boys Hoops Highlights
Kingston-Marlow Girls Hoops Highlights