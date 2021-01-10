Pedestrian fatally struck on Murray Co. highway

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on a Murray County highway Sunday morning.

Troopers said Nicholas Molina, 24, of Marietta, was in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 177 two miles south of Sulphur when he was struck by a northbound vehicle around 7:15 a.m.

Molina was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

