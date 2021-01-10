Wilson woman killed in Carter Co. crash

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson woman died in a crash outside Healdton Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said around 4:30 p.m an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 70 attempted to turn left onto N. State Highway 76 two miles south of Healdton and was struck by a westbound vehicle on U.S. 70.

Dyrenda Ankney, 36, a passenger in that vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old Sulphur boy driving the vehicle was flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in good condition.

Neither the driver or passenger in the second vehicle were seriously injured.

