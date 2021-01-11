Advertisement

Ardmore man killed in Love Co. crash

(KWQC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in Love County early Sunday morning.

Troopers said around 1:15 a.m. Anthony Torres, 31 was northbound two miles north of Thackerville when he ran into the back of a northbound semi truck at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway to the right, and struck a guardrail.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced Monday the arrest of Ebby Wade (right), pictured here in a 2013 mug...
Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old Sherman woman
A local doctor shares his thoughts on COVID-19 herd immunity and if it’s possible to reach this...
Local doctor weighs in on COVID-19 herd immunity in 2021
Brothers Jonathan and Jason Earnhart and business partner Jacob West plan to revamp the...
Denison Travelers Hotel soon to welcome travelers again
A Pottsboro man is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Man loses home in Pottsboro fire

Latest News

Coronavirus Update
What we know about the 49,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
Twenty-eight large cities host new vaccination hub
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine hubs
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
This weekend the social media app Parler was removed from Google and Apple’s app stores.
Parler suspended from Amazon, Google, Apple
This weekend the social media app Parler was removed from Google and Apple’s app stores.
Parler suspended from Amazon, Google, Apple