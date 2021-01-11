Ardmore man killed in Love Co. crash

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in Love County early Sunday morning.

Troopers said around 1:15 a.m. Anthony Torres, 31 was northbound two miles north of Thackerville when he ran into the back of a northbound semi truck at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway to the right, and struck a guardrail.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

