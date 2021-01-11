Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old Sherman woman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man is in jail for murder accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman in March.

He was arrested on Monday, just half a mile away from where she went missing.

A former co-worker of both the accused killer, Ebby Wade, 44, and the victim, Emilia Gunnels, said they worked together at FedEx Ground in Sherman.

Kristi Mossey said Gunnels was a hard worker who mainly kept to herself.

She describes Wade as different, but said she didn’t think he seemed like someone who would do something like this.

“Emilia did not deserve that. She was such a sweetheart,” Mossey said.

Kristi Mossey says she was a package handler with Gunnels at FedEx Ground a couple years ago.

“She was so young. I learned from her, I watched her. I’m a hard worker wherever I go, but I learned how to do it at FedEx by watching her,” Mossey said.

Deputies said Gunnels was last seen at the River Ranch Apartments in late March.

The next day, Sherman city workers found her body in the water under a bridge on Blue Flame Road near Midway Mall.

Later that week, deputies searched Herman Baker Park to follow up on leads.

In April, they found her car at the River Ranch Apartments, but said she didn’t live there.

On Monday, deputies arrested Wade for murder.

Captain Harvey Smitherman said he was found at his home in the Country Village Apartments, just down the road from where Gunnels went missing.

Mossey said Gunnels and Wade spent a lot of time together at work.

“I mean I often wondered why they hadn’t arrested anyone. And today, I just can’t believe it. My mind is boggled,” Mossey said.

Smitherman wouldn’t say how she was killed, and said they don’t anticipate more arrests.

But he said the case isn’t over.

“Just with an arrest, that does not end the investigation. There’s still lots of stuff to do in the case to get it ready. But this is a big, big step in getting closure for the family,” Smitherman said.

“Emilia was just a wonderful young woman. I mean I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as Emilia did,” Mossey said.

Investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers worked together on this case.

Wade’s bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.