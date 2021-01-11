Denison Travelers Hotel soon to welcome travelers again

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new multi-story dining experience is coming to Denison, in an old fashioned way.

A pair of brothers are restoring a historical building that used to be a hotel, and a restaurant for sometime.

The Traveler’s Hotel in Denison is a known landmark for history buffs, built in the late 1800′s.

“It’s super exciting, a lot of people love the building, and they’re excited to see inside the building,” said Jonathan Earnhart.

The 9,000 square foot building sits on the East of Main Street, right across from the Katy Depot. Many people remember the building for it’s unique dining rooms.

Brothers Jonathan and Jason Earnhart want to bring it back.

“Our plan is to take it back to a restaurant, back to what it had been in the past, in the 70s and 80s,” Earnhart said.

The two and their business partner, Jacob West, plan to recreate the old-time feel, with a modern twist.

“You can try different things, stuff that you just can’t get around here. It’ll be a place where you can try new things, things from all over the world, in Grayson County,” said Earnhart.

The team says they’ve already gotten preliminary approval from the city, and look forward to the design phase next. It’s a big project, but Earnhart says they’re going to take their time to make it perfect.

“Longer than we want. Longer than anyone wants, of course. Because we are going through the Historic Districts in the state, and federal grants. So, it’s going to take some time, it’ll also increase the budget, but hopefully we can get some grants. It will be an over 1 million project for sure,” Earnhart said.

And, if you’ve ever read any ghost stories about the Traveler’s Hotel...

“They definitely say that, so I guess we’ll find out. They’re (ghosts) living there alone right now, so they’re not scaring anybody!” Earnhart said.

