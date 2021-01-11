Advertisement

Facebook bans ‘stop the steal’ content following US Capitol violence

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington. Far-right social media users for weeks openly hinted in widely shared posts that chaos would erupt at the U.S. Capitol while Congress convened to certify the election results.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Social media giant Facebook has announced new restrictions on content following violent demonstrations among supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Facebook released a blog post authored by two company vice presidents stating it will remove content on Facebook and Instagram containing the phrase “stop the steal” under its Coordinating Harm policy.

“We’ve been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue,” the blog post said. “But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, we’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration.”

Company leaders announced Facebook has already removed numerous pages, groups and events. Facebook plans to increase enforcement of its new policy over time.

Facebook suspended President Donald Trump’s page indefinitely one day after the rally and protest. Twitter permanently suspended his account after initially issuing a temporary suspension.

Many Trump supporters have argued for Facebook and other social media platforms to not censor speech.

Trump has targeted social media companies with his efforts to repeal protections given to large websites which prevent people from suing companies over messages being hosted on the platforms.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced Monday the arrest of Ebby Wade (right), pictured here in a 2013 mug...
Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old Sherman woman
A local doctor shares his thoughts on COVID-19 herd immunity and if it’s possible to reach this...
Local doctor weighs in on COVID-19 herd immunity in 2021
Brothers Jonathan and Jason Earnhart and business partner Jacob West plan to revamp the...
Denison Travelers Hotel soon to welcome travelers again
A Pottsboro man is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Man loses home in Pottsboro fire
Ardmore man killed in Love Co. crash

Latest News

Coronavirus Update
What we know about the 49,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
Solar panels
Energy policy implications under the Biden administration
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years