Firefighters warn not to burn old Christmas trees in fire place

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - For anyone with a Christmas tree still up inside your home, firefighters are warning to get rid of it safely.

A Facebook post from the McKinney Fire Department shows the aftermath of a fire place in Collin County, after a resident tried to burn their tree inside, causing a bigger fire.

The McKinney fire department says fire places are designed to heat a home and only burn small logs of wood.

Firefighters say anything other than that can cause a fire.

McKinney firefighter and Lamar County EMS Coordinator Quincy Blount says he’s seen this happen one too many times.

“People try to dispose of trash, or things that a fire place isn’t designed to take,” Blount said. “A fireplace is designed to heat the house, burn certain size wood that’s cut up, it’s not designed to burn plastics or paper, things like that.”

Blount says the best way to dispose of an old Christmas tree is by taking it to your local recycling or waste system.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.