Man loses home in Pottsboro fire
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Pottsboro Fire Chief Donnie Glenn said they were called around 4 a.m. to a mobile home on Franklin Street.
The man who lived there wasn’t injured, but Glenn said his home is a total loss.
Several other departments came to help put out the flames for about an hour and a half.
Glenn said the fire was accidental.
Firefighters believe it was caused by a space heater too close to a wooden chest.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.