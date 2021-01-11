Man loses home in Pottsboro fire

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.

Pottsboro Fire Chief Donnie Glenn said they were called around 4 a.m. to a mobile home on Franklin Street.

The man who lived there wasn’t injured, but Glenn said his home is a total loss.

Several other departments came to help put out the flames for about an hour and a half.

Glenn said the fire was accidental.

Firefighters believe it was caused by a space heater too close to a wooden chest.

