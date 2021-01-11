Advertisement

Need stamps in Detroit? Go to Aretha Franklin post office

You’ve got to ‘Think’ where you’re going to get your postage
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018. The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST
DETROIT (AP) — The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.

President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

“No matter where life took her, Aretha never forgot about her hometown of Detroit,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. “Renaming this facility after her is a small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.

The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue. It’s not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that’s also named for Franklin.

Many supporters hope the Postal Service eventually issues a stamp to honor Franklin.

