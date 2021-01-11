Advertisement

State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday

The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday evening.(State.gov)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday.

According to the page, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.” Vice President Mike Pence’s bio said his term ended exactly seven minutes later, at 19:47:01.

The pages were taken down soon after it started to be spread on social media. They updated with an error message that they were currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Trump and Pence’s terms are set to end Jan. 20.

The change was likely not due to advanced knowledge of their plans. Buzzfeed News reported a “disgruntled” department staffer made the edits, and the matter was under investigation, according to sources.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced Monday the arrest of Ebby Wade (right), pictured here in a 2013 mug...
Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old Sherman woman
A local doctor shares his thoughts on COVID-19 herd immunity and if it’s possible to reach this...
Local doctor weighs in on COVID-19 herd immunity in 2021
Brothers Jonathan and Jason Earnhart and business partner Jacob West plan to revamp the...
Denison Travelers Hotel soon to welcome travelers again
A Pottsboro man is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Man loses home in Pottsboro fire
Ardmore man killed in Love Co. crash

Latest News

Coronavirus Update
What we know about the 49,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
Solar panels
Energy policy implications under the Biden administration
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years