A dry pattern with warmer days this week

High pressure will continue to have a hold on our weather the next few days. A weak cold front will push across Texoma late on Thursday, but no rain. It will be very windy late Thursday into Friday with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Temps will remain near 30 for lows and mid 50s’ for highs. Another cold front will push across Texoma late Sunday into Monday with a slight chance of showers.

Forecast:

Today, mostly sunny, high 53, SW 5-15

Tonight, fair, low 30, SW 3-8

Wednesday, sunny, high near 60, SSW 10-20

Thursday, sunny and windy, S/N 15-30, 37/59

Friday, sunny and windy, NW 15-30, 34/54

Saturday, mostly sunny, NW 5-15, 30/52

Sunday, partly cloudy, W. 5-15, 33/55

Monday, partly cloudy, 20% showers, S/N 10-20, 36/53

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12