Advertisement

Fridges of free food set up to help address food insecurity in Denver

By KUSA staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA/CNN) - An effort to keep people fed during the pandemic is picking up steam.

A fridge full of free food is helping those in need and giving people a chance to show how much they care.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Eli Zain, the founder of the Denver Community Fridge Project.

Zain moved to Colorado just last year, but it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to see there was a lot of need in Denver.

“I felt just like any of our other concerned community members feel, where we want to do something to provide for our community members, make them feel safe, make them feel welcome, make them feel loved,” they said.

It took months of work, but with Zain’s determination and a donated refrigerator, the Denver Community Fridge Project was born.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to take care of one another. Especially with COVID-19 happening, everyone can use just a little extra help, right?” Zain said.

The food inside is for the community, from the community. It’s not charity, it’s community. Zain said that’s why it’s working.

“When I started this, I was quite worried that we wouldn’t be able to keep the fridges stocked, but they have proved me wrong,” they said. “The fridges stay stocked every single day. People come by with donations, people are cooking up a storm bringing stuff by, going grocery shopping for the community members, and it is really beautiful to see.”

In just a little over a month, the project has grown, and these fridges are multiplying. A fourth location just added Sunday, already a place for community.

Organizers are already working on a fifth location. They say it could be ready within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced Monday the arrest of Ebby Wade (right), pictured here in a 2013 mug...
Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old Sherman woman
A local doctor shares his thoughts on COVID-19 herd immunity and if it’s possible to reach this...
Local doctor weighs in on COVID-19 herd immunity in 2021
Brothers Jonathan and Jason Earnhart and business partner Jacob West plan to revamp the...
Denison Travelers Hotel soon to welcome travelers again
A Pottsboro man is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Man loses home in Pottsboro fire
Ardmore man killed in Love Co. crash

Latest News

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS DAY 01112021
Human Trafficking Awareness
Coronavirus Update
What we know about the 49,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
Solar panels
Energy policy implications under the Biden administration
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges