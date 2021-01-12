Sherman T-Mobile out $13,000, hit by shoplifters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman T-Mobile store is out over ten thousand dollars in electronics, after it was hit by shoplifters over the weekend.

Police say it happened at the T-Mobile store in the Sherman town center just after 6 p.m. on January 9.

T-Mobile store employees called police, after they say four men wearing hoodies and face coverings took off with fifteen Samsung and Apple devices.

“The total amount of the stolen property was approximately $13,000,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

This is the front display table inside the T-Mobile store, located at 4050 N US Hwy 75, after it was hit by shoplifters Saturday night. (KXII)

Sgt. Mullen says the suspects got away in two separate cars, one white and one dark blue.

“This is being investigated as a shoplifting, rather than a robbery. There was no force, no use of weapon, no threat to public,” Sgt. Mullen said.

Other stores in the strip mall heard the commotion Saturday night.

“Next thing I know, I hear a bunch of yelling next door!” said Justin Harris.

“I hear a bunch of alarms go off. It happens sometimes with the way that their (T-Mobile) phones are, then next thing I know I hear a child crying,” Harris said.

Harris works next door. He says he’s glad that nobody was harmed during the shoplifting.

“(I’m) Very glad nothing happened. If it wasn’t so normal to hear customers getting upset with customer service, I would have called the police or something like that,” said Harris.

Police are still investigating will release more information once it becomes available.

T-Mobile told News 12 in a statement that they are cooperating with local authorities.

