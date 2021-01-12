Advertisement

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine hubs

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -28 COVID-19 vaccination hubs to begin in large Texas cities.

The vaccination hubs are located in urban areas that have large populations. Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said Texoma’s numbers just couldn’t compare, but that’s not necessarily bad.

“This is an urban-based initiative so the urban centers throughout the state are the ones that receive the hubs,” Magers said.

More than eight hundred thousand Texans have gotten the vaccine in just four weeks, and now with the help of the hubs, that number is expected to increase by at least 50,000 more each day.

“It is much easier as well because you go to one distribution channel and you can get a lot more people with that one channel so that’s why they are focusing on the metropolitan areas right now,” Magers said.

Magers said north of the metroplex, the doses are more sparse.

“So we just didn’t measure up in terms of our population,” Magers said.

Magers says as long as you are qualified, your vaccine is coming, just at a doctor’s office or local pharmacy instead. Susan Miller, a pharmacist at Med Choice Pharmacy in Denison, advises when showing up for your appointment at her clinic, you must bring the NEW red, white, and blue medicare card.

“Currently our health department is out of vaccines. We anticipate a small shipment coming in this coming week or the following week for our hospitals,” Magers said.

The 1A group of front line healthcare workers includes an estimated 1.9 million people in Texas. The 1B group that consists of people 65 and older and people 16and older with at least one chronic medical condition has roughly administered 8 million people.

The closest vaccination hub is in Denton, and if you can prove you fit into one of these categories, you can get the shot there.

“Even though we are in phase 1A if there is an additional availability of vaccines then we are calling 1B waiting list folks and they’re getting the vaccine as well,” Magers said.

If you like to make an appointment at a vaccine hub you can visit this link.

