Sunny and breezy Wednesday, very windy Thursday

Not much change in the weather today with sunny skies and warming temps. A cold front will move into Texoma Thursday morning, dry but will have gusty NNW winds up to 35 mph. Friday will be cold and windy, but sunny. Our next storm system will move into Texoma late Monday into Tuesday of next week with a chance of scattered showers.

Forecast:

Today, sunny, high 59, SSW 5-15

Tonight, fair, low 36, SSW 5-10

Thursday, mostly sunny and windy, high 59, NNW 15-35

Friday, sunny and windy, NW 20-30, 34/51

Saturday, mostly sunny, NW 5-15, 30/53

Sunday, partly cloudy, W 5-10, 32/54

Monday, partly cloudy, 20% showers, S. 5-15, 33/55

Tuesday, partly cloudy, 20% showers, N. 10-20, 36/52

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12