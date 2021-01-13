Affidavit details events leading up to arrest in Sherman murder case

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An affidavit for a man accused of killing a Sherman woman details the events leading up to his arrest on Monday.

His arrest for her murder comes nearly a year after she was found dead.

The court document obtained by News 12 states Ebby Wade, 44, and Emilia Gunnels, 21, rode to work together from time to time.

Former co-workers say they worked at FedEx Ground in Sherman.

The day she was reported missing, Wade told investigators he had romantic feelings for her.

It all started on a morning in late March, when Gunnels was reported missing by her family.

An arrest affidavit states she was reported to be going to Wade’s apartment in Sherman to play video games.

Her family found her car at the River Ranch Apartments off FM 1417.

Surveillance video obtained by Grayson County Investigators shows her car being backed into a parking spot with a man leaving the car, and walking back toward the Country Village complex, where Wade lived.

Gunnels family told investigators they knew something was wrong, since she never backed in her car.

According to the affidavit, the same day she was reported missing, Wade said in an interview that he and Gunnels were close friends, but that he had feelings for her.

It also states her family told investigators this was the first known time Gunnels and Wade had spent time alone together.

The day after she went missing, city workers found her body in the water under a bridge on Blue Flame Road near Midway Mall.

Wade later came in for an interview at the sheriff’s office, after investigators called him at work.

When asked about his relationship with Gunnels, he said they were “just friends, he had wished for more, but it never happened.”

He claimed she left his apartment around 8 p.m. the night before she was reported missing.

In late April, investigators positively identified Wade’s fingerprint on her car’s trunk handle.

On Monday, lab report results confirmed Wade’s DNA was on Gunnels during her autopsy.

Deputies arrested him at his apartment complex Monday afternoon.

We reached out to FedEx for comment and they gave us this statement.

“FedEx Ground continues to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our team member, Emilia Gunnels. We are aware of these disturbing allegations and are cooperating fully with law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

Gunnels’ cause of death is not being released at this time.

She died just over three weeks after her 21st birthday.

