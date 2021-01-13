Ardmore police arrest man for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police rescued two dogs Monday from a man they say was starving them.

Only one of the dogs survived.

Terry Robinson was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry says the department was responding to a call about someone breaking into a car.

They looked around the area and didn’t find a burglar, but did find two dogs tied up to an oil barrel in Robinson’s backyard without food or water.

Police say Robinson admitted to being the dog’s owner and told them he fed the dogs every day and thought they might have worms.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

