Advertisement

Ardmore police arrest man for animal cruelty

Booking photo of Terry Robinson
Booking photo of Terry Robinson(Carter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police rescued two dogs Monday from a man they say was starving them.

Only one of the dogs survived.

Terry Robinson was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry says the department was responding to a call about someone breaking into a car.

They looked around the area and didn’t find a burglar, but did find two dogs tied up to an oil barrel in Robinson’s backyard without food or water.

Police say Robinson admitted to being the dog’s owner and told them he fed the dogs every day and thought they might have worms.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
An affidavit for a man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman details the events...
Affidavit details events leading up to arrest in Sherman murder case
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s coming to Sherman
One man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle in a three car wreck in Gunter Tuesday...
One man dead after 3 vehicle wreck in Gunter
Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment

Latest News

Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
Durant Fire department waiting approval of $156,000 grant for 20 new self-contained breathing...
Durant Fire Dept. seeks grant for new breathing equipment
The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death,...
Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased
A man in Ardmore was shot late last night, leading to a 3 hour long standoff with the suspect...
Ardmore shooting leads to 3 hour standoff, arrest
Happening now in Sherman, construction along major portions of HWY 75 and other Sherman...
Construction continues on US-75 in Sherman