CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Sherman gas station

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are searching for someone who they say stole a car from a Quick Trip gas station in December.

Officers are asking the public to help identify a woman caught on surveillance video, who they believe to have been involved in the auto theft.

“Those things happen in every area, we take for granted the safety of our neighborhoods, but it can still happen to us,” said Texoma Allstate insurance agent Jake Shockley.

The video was captured the night of Tuesday, December 29, outside the Quick Trip gas station on FM 691.

Police say just after 7 p.m. they responded to reports of a car being stolen.

“The victim left his vehicle running and unlocked, in the parking lot in front of the business, and walked away. Then shortly after a white female suspect walked out of the store, got into the car, and drove away,” said Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Sgt. Mullen says they’re investigating this as a crime of opportunity.

“It’s actually against the law to leave your vehicle running and unattended. So, we really want to discourage people not to do that. Not just because it’s against the law, but because it leaves your car open to being stolen,” Sgt. Mullen said.

According to an Allstate Insurance study, every twenty six seconds there’s a car theft in the United States.

Texoma insurance agent Jake Shockley says most of the auto thefts he’s seen, have all been preventable.

“It’s a huge deal, and it’s a big ordeal for a family- I mean you have insurance to protect those things, but lots of things stolen in car thefts are irreplaceable,” said Shockley.

He says you should always take your keys with you, no matter how short your trip may be.

“Don’t be in a hurry all the time, I know we live busy lives, but take the time to lock your car, take the time to take your keys, no matter how short the time will be. Thieves look for opportunities for us to make a mistake, for us to let our guard down,” Shockley said.

Another study by Allstate, claims the top three cars stolen last year were: Ford F-150, Honda Civic, and a Chevrolet Pickup.

Sherman Police have still not made any arrests in this case, and it’s still under investigation.

Anyone with information, they ask you to contact Detective Hapiuk at 903-892-7324.

