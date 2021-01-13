Fannin Co. sets up COVID-19 vaccine call center

FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) -

Fannin County’s office of emergency management set up a COVID-19 vaccine call center where people can call in, sign up and be put on the list to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through a provider.

“People are calling everywhere getting their name on everybody’s list which makes it more confusing when it comes to actually getting the vaccine,” said Fannin County Judge, Randy Moore.

This new operation would be a one stop shop. Callers will need to provide their name, address, contact information and verify if they are 65-years or older. Once that’s provided the office of emergency management will compile a list which they will give to vaccine administrators.

Callers will be contacted by vaccine administrators, like pharmacies, to schedule a vaccination.

“You get a person, not a machine and they simply give them a little bit of information and they’re put on the call list to receive the vaccination,” Moore said.

Troy Hudson, Fannin County’s emergency management coordinator said they received just under 100 calls since 1 pm Tuesday.

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hudson said his office is taking on this operation like they would in coordinating a response for any type of disaster.

“Imagine the phone ringing thirty to forty times in an hour,” Hudson said. “In an eight hour period you can do the multiplication, that’s a lot of phone calls and that’s taking someone out of their normal duties.”

Raja Avanadula is the manager at the Fannin Pharmacy and he’s still waiting for their shipment of Moderna Vaccines to come in.

“There are some pharmacies that have already given out the vaccine,” Avanadula said. “We are waiting on our shipment to come in so when we have them we’ll be ready to administer the vaccines.”

He said the pharmacy has been receiving 30 to 40 calls a day with people looking for the vaccine, and wanting to register to get on the waiting list.

The call center can be reached at 903-583-2189.

