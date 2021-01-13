Advertisement

Strong winds Thu-Fri

Gusts to 40 mph are in the cards
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Miller
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A cold front will move across Texoma today, with very gusty winds, up to 40 mph. Temps will reach near 60 before the cold air arrives later today and into tonight. Friday will be cold and windy, with highs near 50. The weekend looks ok with mostly sunny skies and mild temps. Our next system moves in late Monday into Wednesday of next week with a chance of shower and maybe a thunderstorms or two.

Forecast: Wind Advisory for Western Texoma

Today, mostly sunny and windy, high 59, NNW 20-40

Tonight, mostly clear, low 33, WNW 10-20

Friday, sunny and windy, high 51, NW 20-35, Wind Chills in the 30/40

Saturday, sunny, NW 5-15, 29/52

Sunday, partly sunny, WNW 5-10, 32/56

Monday, mostly sunny, S. 10-20, 33/60

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 30% showers, S/N 10-20, 41/53

Wednesday, mostly cloudy, 30% showers, NE 5-15, 35/51

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

