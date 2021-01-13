Mercy Ardmore reaches new record of coronavirus patients

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday the number of COVID-19 patients at Mercy Ardmore reached a new record of 56 in the hospital and nine in the ICU.

Mercy Ardmore president Daryle Voss said as the pandemic climbs in Carter County, the hospital must keep adapting.

“All along we’ve gotten deeper and deeper into our playbook when it comes to surge plans,” Voss said.

First the hospital shut down the senior behavioral health unit and brought in 20 agency nurses.

Now the hospital will cut back 40% of surgeries and half of endoscopies next week.

“The teams that usually provide those services to the public will be redeployed to help take care of the patients that are holding in the E.R.,” Voss said. “Or help take care of patients that are being treated in our inpatient unit.”

Voss said patients will get a call if their surgery is going to be cancelled.

“They know how to rank those from urgent to less urgent to elective,” Voss said.

Voss said the community needs to take the hospital’s circumstances seriously.

“We are not going to beat this pandemic with resources,” Voss said. “Our healthcare systems across the country will fail if we think there is a pathway to win this pandemic with resources.”

Voss said the only way to beat it and not lose so many lives is with the vaccine.

“I would just encourage everybody to get online and get registered and vaccinated.”

Register for a vaccine here.

