Advertisement

NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts

The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him out of the party.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

According to the article, McConnell told associates that he is “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach Trump.

McConnell is reportedly furious at the president for inciting a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

One source says the two have not spoken since and that McConnell “hates” Trump.

The newspaper reports McConnell thinks an impeachment will help purge the president from the GOP.

It also says he wants to see the specific article of impeachment.

If it passes the House of Representatives, the Senate would vote on whether to convict the president, but McConnell has not said if he would do that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced Monday the arrest of Ebby Wade (right), pictured here in a 2013 mug...
Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old Sherman woman
An affidavit for a man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman details the events...
Affidavit details events leading up to arrest in Sherman murder case
One man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle in a three car wreck in Gunter Tuesday...
One man dead after 3 vehicle wreck in Gunter
Sherman police are searching for someone who they say stole a car from a Quick Trip gas station...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Sherman gas station
A local doctor shares his thoughts on COVID-19 herd immunity and if it’s possible to reach this...
Local doctor weighs in on COVID-19 herd immunity in 2021

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested
CNN reports that multiple arrests have been made related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol...
Arrests made after Capitol insurrection
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was responsible for...
Pelosi: Trump represents 'clear and present danger'