One man dead after 3 vehicle wreck in Gunter

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle in a three car wreck in Gunter Tuesday morning.

Gunter police say it happened at 6:40 a.m. at the entrance of The Bridges Parkway on FM 121.

They say an F-250 work truck headed east, failed to yield, and sped up, when it was T-boned by a Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative work truck.

Police say a passenger, Gregorio Labrada-Dominguez, was thrown out of the F250 and was flown to a Plano hospital, but later died from head injuries.

The driver of the F250 was given two tickets, one for failing to yield and one for not having a license.

A third vehicle was hit while waiting at a nearby stop sign.

