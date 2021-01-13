Advertisement

Raising Cane’s coming to Sherman

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (KKTV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Raising Cane’s is officially coming to Sherman.

Sherman’s Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the final approval at their meeting Tuesday night.

The popular fast food chain will be moving into the Sherman Town Center and could open as soon as this spring.

The city says it will be between Red Lobster and what used to be Logan’s Roadhouse.

