Raising Cane’s coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Raising Cane’s is officially coming to Sherman.

Sherman’s Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the final approval at their meeting Tuesday night.

The popular fast food chain will be moving into the Sherman Town Center and could open as soon as this spring.

The city says it will be between Red Lobster and what used to be Logan’s Roadhouse.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.