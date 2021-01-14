Advertisement

3 arrested in Paris robbery

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Three men were arrested for a robbery in Paris Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of NE 11th Street at 7:40 a.m.

The victim told police they observed a black man rummaging through their vehicle and a white man standing at the back of the vehicle.

When the victim confronted the men, the black man pointed a pistol at the victim and told them to go back inside their house.

The victim told police the two men left in a silver car after stealing a purse and other items from their vehicle.

Officers quickly located and stopped the suspects’ vehicle, but the black man jumped out and took off on foot.

Two white men inside the vehicle were detained.

When officers confronted the black man, he pointed the pistol at officers while running away.

He was eventually apprehended by police and identified at Glenn Earl Gordon, 24, of Paris.

Also arrested were Zackery Shane Posey, 23, of Paris, and Joshua Allen Campbell, 18, of Forney.

All face charges of aggravated robbery. Gordon faces an additional charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The stolen property was found in the vehicle and was returned to the victim, police said.

