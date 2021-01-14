Ardmore shooting leads to 3 hour standoff, arrest

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man in Ardmore was shot late last night, leading to a 3 hour long standoff with the suspect taking hostages, including children.

Two family friends were arguing about money near 9th Avenue and B Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Before the fight turned physical, Tayrean Miller pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the right side of the chest.

Police have not identified the victim, who they said did not have a gun. Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said the victim was taken to Mercy Ardmore.

“Later the victim was airlifted to another location,” Henry said.

The victim is now at a hospital in Plano where he’s stable and in good condition.

Meanwhile officers talked to witnesses and used their K9, Riggs, to follow the scent.

“He tracked the possible suspect who was identified as Tayrean Miller to a residence,” Henry said.

Near 10th Avenue and B Street, the Ardmore SWAT team began calling and using a megaphone to talk to the 26-year-old suspect for 3 hours.

Police learned that Miller wasn’t the only one in the house. Five other adults and several children were also inside.

“Ardmore SWAT officer was able to make contact with Miller and was able to talk him out of the house and whenever he came outside he was taken into custody,” Henry said.

Miller was booked into the Carter County Jail on a warrant for a drive by shooting and a charge for shooting with intent to kill.

Miller did know the people inside the house he was hiding in, but some of the residents didn’t feel like they were safe to leave, so Miller will also be charged with three counts of kidnapping.

