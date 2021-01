ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ardmore softball standout Avery Lowe has signed to play college softball at Seminole State.

Lowe has been a good player for the Lady Tigers and she is excited about the next step.

I’m super excited,” Lowe said. “I am excited to take my abilities to the next level and play the sport that I love.”

