Construction continues on US-75 in Sherman

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Happening now in Sherman, construction along major portions of US Highway 75 and other Sherman intersections.

But while those crews work, it can cause delays for drivers, some even changing their daily commute all together.

“All the time!” said Hailie Russel.

Construction workers are building new main lanes between Center Street and FM 1417, and while crews work, the intersection is closed.

“It’s scary,” said Russel. “Especially with me, I usually have two kids with me in the car in the mornings so it’s like, kind of hectic really,” Russel said.

Russell says she avoids driving along HWY 75 as much as she can, after she almost got in a wreck with a semi truck.

“With the way that the exit curves in to 75, I didn’t see the semi there and I almost hit him,” Russell said.

Frontage road from South Travis Street is also closed while crews work to build the rest of the bridge.

“Every day I go down it to school, after school I go to college, so yeah, I drive it every day,” said Wade Johnson.

High schooler Wade Johnson said the construction has impacted his attendance record.

“I’ve been late to school, it was backed up pretty much all the way to this gas station and I wasn’t able to get to school on time,” Johnson

TXDOT says drivers can expect more closures and changes in the coming weeks.

“I’ll just find another way around it. You can’t do much about it, so just find another way,” Johnson said.

