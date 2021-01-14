Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death, seven and a half years after she went missing.

“It made it final for me after seven and a half years of us fighting and trying to find her to know that she’s never coming home,” said Paula Fielder, Molly’s cousin.

It was July 2013 when Molly Miller and Colt Haynes were last heard from after they were involved in a car chase with Wilson Police. Police lost the car she was in near Long Hollow and Oswalt road in Love County.

“This process was necessary to further the investigation and prosecution in the hopefully near future against those responsible for Molly’s disappearance,” said Fielder.

Molly’s grandpa, Alex Miller said the process took about nine months.

“This is a long way from any closure, but not that there will ever be any closure but we just hope this is the right step in the right direction,” said Alex.

He hopes this freshens the investigation into his granddaughter’s disappearance

“It hurts a lot, to know today is the official day. But we just have to keep trucking forward,” said Alex.

Alex said it’s tough to keep moving forward, but he said he’ll do anything for Molly.

“If this don’t work, heck we’ll back up, punt and go another way. I got a lot of ideas and so does she,” said Alex.

Fielder said a service to celebrate Molly’s life is planned sometime down the road.

