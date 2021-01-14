Advertisement

Former Ada star Jaxson Robinson shines with Texas A&M

By David Reed
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXII) - If you are fan of local basketball and college basketball, you may have noticed a familiar face playing at Texas A&M.

Former Ada Cougars star Jaxson Robinson is getting some playing time as a true freshman and he is making the most of it. Robinson is scoring the ball, rebounding and playing some defense.

Robinson had 5 points and 7 rebounds recently against LSU. He was in the starting lineup against Auburn. Robinson is adjusting to the speed of the college game in the SEC.

”The biggest thing for me is to make sure I am listening to everybody, and taking advice from everybody and soaking it all in,” Robinson said. “Making sure that I’m doing my role in what the coaches are asking me to do. I want to come in and shoot the basketball and trying to get as many rebounds as I can. I’m just making sure that I am doing everything that I can to make sure this team wins.”

