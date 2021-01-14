High winds return Friday

Water vapor imagery Thursday night showed a large low-pressure region to our north, to the west of Chicago. This feature was responsible for all of the strong winds of Thursday and the ones we will get Friday. A Weather Aware continues through 6 p.m. Friday, winds may gust to 40 mph through much of the late morning through late afternoon time frame, finally easing Friday evening.

The wind gust forecast shows wind to tropical storm force to return Friday. They finally diminish Friday night with moderate breezes expected for Saturday.

An upper level trough and return Gulf flow spell a chance of rain for the middle of next week, MLK Day should be one of the mildest days through the period with highs in the 60s.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and very windy

Saturday: Mostly sunny, winds easing

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy

M.L. King Day: Windy and warmer

Tuesday: 60% Rain

Wednesday: 40% Rain

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12