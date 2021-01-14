Advertisement

Oklahoma police raise drugged driving awareness

Oklahoma police share the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs.
Oklahoma police share the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement officers in Oklahoma are reminding drivers that drugged driving is just as bad as drunk driving. Police share the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs.

“Driving under the influence of that is the same as driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Sgt. Drew Hale with Durant Police.

Hale says anything that alters your judgment time or ability to drive a car falls under that category.

“You can also be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants which could be prescription pills, marijuana, meth, any other narcotic,” said Hale.

He says they have as many drugged driving incidents as drunk driving incidents. Officers are trained to identify if someone is under the influence.

“You have the odor of alcohol, odor of marijuana. Other narcotics may not have an odor but there’s indicators, pupils, things like that. That you can look at to determine if someone may or may not be under the influence of something else, some other narcotic,” said Hale.

It’s as dangerous as it is illegal even if the drugs are prescribed to you.

“Medical marijuana is treated the same. You may be able to legally possess it and use it, but you still can’t use it and operate a motor vehicle. of course it would be treated like a dui, same as it would driving under the influence of alcohol. In Oklahoma, DUI is driving under the influence,” said Hale.

