Second COVID-19 vaccine ‘POD’ held in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Covid-19 vaccines were distributed at Durant’s second ‘POD’ event Wednesday.

Officials said they expected to give out another 800 vaccines to front line workers and Oklahomans age 65 and older.

The event ran smoothly and had a steady crowd all day.

One woman said getting the vaccine was just the right thing to do.

”I was a little worried, I don’t go out that much you know or anything and I’ve been healthy so I’m trying to keep that way,” said Lucille Barkley.

Appointments for next week’s ‘POD’ event in Durant will be available starting Thursday at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

