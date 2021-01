SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Bearcats running back Andrew Nehrbass has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Nehrbass was a beast in the Bearcat backfield, able to run with power and speed. For his efforts, he has been invited to an all-star game that is scheduled for Jan 18th at Cowboys AT&T Stadium.

