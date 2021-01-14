Durant Fire Dept. seeks grant for new breathing equipment

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Last night the city of Durant Fire Department got approved to submit a $156,000 grant to purchase 20 new self-contained breathing apparatus units for the fire fighters.

Durant fire chief Roger Joines and grant coordinator Rebecca Payne came up with the cost that will go towards two different applications for the department.

One grant being for the FEMA assistance application for $141,818.18 to firefighters and the other being the City Cost Share Match Funds for $14,181.82.

“We have a need for the SCBA self contained breathing apparatus and so that is why we applied for that grant to use for that equipment for the firefighters,” Durant City Manager John Dean said.

The City of Durant and the Durant Fire Department are waiting for the approval for the grant to go through for the department.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.