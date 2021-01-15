Advertisement

400 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers headed to DC

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KXII) - 400 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and airmen are headed to Washington DC, to help assist in the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Oklahoma National guardsmen will join hundreds of soldiers from 43 states.

State troops will aid in securing the area along with local law enforcement, crowd management, and traffic control.

Assistant Adjutant General for the Oklahoma National Guard, Brigadier General Tommy Mancino says this comes after a recent riot at the Capitol.

“We all saw the disturbing footage that came out of Washington DC, and so we just want to ensure that there will be a peaceful transition of power during the upcoming presidential inauguration,” Mancino said.

The FBI has also warned of armed rallies in DC, in the days leading up to next Wednesday.

